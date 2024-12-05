Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 1,042 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $127,968.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,904.36. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $120,684.44.

On Tuesday, October 1st, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $131.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $584,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 240.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 96,308 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.