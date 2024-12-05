i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i-80 Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

IAUX opened at $0.56 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 66.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,823,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889,867 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 117.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 325,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 22.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 702,326 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 596,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

