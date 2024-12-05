ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.85. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 168,895 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in ICL Group by 2,927,153.2% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,636,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635,766 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,967,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ICL Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

