IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) versus Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Financial Comparison

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Oliveda International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $30.84 million 0.14 -$750,000.00 ($0.35) -0.90 Oliveda International $3.86 million 473.22 -$1.31 million N/A N/A

IDW Media has higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IDW Media and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -15.19% -21.82% -17.34% Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A

Summary

IDW Media beats Oliveda International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

