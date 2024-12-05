IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,596 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

