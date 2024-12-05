IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,085 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,959,000 after buying an additional 1,620,091 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 89.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

