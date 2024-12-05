IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,921,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,502,000 after buying an additional 1,107,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

