IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 978 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

