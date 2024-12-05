IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 123.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 18.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 462,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 73,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

