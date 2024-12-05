Information Analysis Announces Changes in Executive Leadership

On November 30, 2024, David Johnson stepped down from his role as the Executive Chairman of Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., along with his position as a director on the Company’s board, effective immediately. Johnson’s resignation was not triggered by any disputes within the Company, its management, the board, or any board committee on operational, policy, or any other matters.
Following Johnson’s departure, effective December 3, 2024, Greg Lipschitz was appointed as the new Executive Chairman of Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. Lipschitz has been a director of the company since December 2022 and boasts more than 13 years of experience in private equity, merchant banking, capital markets, and finance. He previously served as Vice President at Lazer Capital from June 2018 to February 2024 and currently holds the role of Managing Director at Old Stone Advisors, a financial advisory firm.
There were no pre-existing agreements or family ties influencing Lipschitz’s appointment as the Executive Chairman. His appointment was based on his qualifications, experience, and prior involvement with the company.
Jon Olsen duly signed the report on behalf of Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., on December 3, 2024, as the Chief Executive Officer.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Information Analysis’s 8K filing here.
