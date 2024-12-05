Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys Shares of 3,303 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,114,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,873 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after buying an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after buying an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.68 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

