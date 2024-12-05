Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $232,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $417.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average of $361.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $227.86 and a 1 year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

