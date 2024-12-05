Insider Buying: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Buys 225 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Fils-Aime bought 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $17,777.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,298.94. This trade represents a 3.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BC traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.