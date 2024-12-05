Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Acquires 64 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson bought 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £148.48 ($188.67).

Grainger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GRI traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 230.50 ($2.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,796,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,231. Grainger plc has a 1 year low of GBX 218.50 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 278.80 ($3.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.24.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 299 ($3.80) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 336 ($4.27) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

