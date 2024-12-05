Insider Buying: Seascape Energy Asia plc (LON:SEA) Insider Purchases £60,346.28 in Stock

Seascape Energy Asia plc (LON:SEA – Get Free Report) insider James Menzies acquired 158,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £60,346.28 ($76,678.88).

Shares of SEA stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -205.56 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.13. Seascape Energy Asia plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 45 ($0.57).

Seascape Energy Asia plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, South-East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Longboat Energy plc and changed its name to Seascape Energy Asia plc in September 2024. Seascape Energy Asia plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

