Insider Buying: Seascape Energy Asia plc (LON:SEA) Insider Purchases £60,346.28 in Stock

Seascape Energy Asia plc (LON:SEA – Get Free Report) insider James Menzies acquired 158,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £60,346.28 ($76,678.88).
Seascape Energy Asia Price Performance
Shares of SEA stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -205.56 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.13. Seascape Energy Asia plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 45 ($0.57).
Seascape Energy Asia Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seascape Energy Asia
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Seascape Energy Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seascape Energy Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.