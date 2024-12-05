Insider Buying: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Acquires 1,560 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin purchased 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.53 per share, with a total value of C$22,666.80.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.45 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, October 7th.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.