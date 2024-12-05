Insider Selling: American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $315,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $106.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.59.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 37.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

