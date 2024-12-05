Insider Selling: HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) VP Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) VP Keisuke Kuno sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $33,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,246.95. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

HTCR stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.78.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

