Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $202,664.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, October 25th, Robert Desantis sold 1,012 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.00, for a total value of $520,168.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00.

Shares of ISRG opened at $549.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $304.50 and a one year high of $552.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.61.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

