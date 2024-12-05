Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells 317 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $256.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.60. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $222.18 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

