Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO Sells 6,550 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $598.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.54 and a fifty-two week high of $612.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,246 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.