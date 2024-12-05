Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO Sells 6,550 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $598.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.54 and a fifty-two week high of $612.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,246 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.