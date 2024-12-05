Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells 120,551 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 120,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $1,675,658.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,916. This trade represents a 31.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Weave Communications stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 918,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEAV. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

