Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Director Sells 1,421 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $38,409.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $247,054.20. This trade represents a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Bruce Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 13,301 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $359,526.03.

Xencor Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 63.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

