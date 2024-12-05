Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $106,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,345,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 184.04 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

