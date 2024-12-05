Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,568.73. This represents a 36.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. 659,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,666. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -234.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Intapp’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.