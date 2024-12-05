Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 12,681 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $10,554,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 331.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

