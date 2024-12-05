Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stellantis Stock Performance
STLA stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $29.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on STLA
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.