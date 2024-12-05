Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

