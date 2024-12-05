Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.44% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 192,956 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $4,262,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $66.56.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.