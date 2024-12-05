Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 198.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

