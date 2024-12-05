Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $214.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.77 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average is $195.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

