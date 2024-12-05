Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 9,948 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after buying an additional 644,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 441,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

