Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,746,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $272.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.79 and its 200-day moving average is $247.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

