Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.84. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 306.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

