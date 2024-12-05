International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,862 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 5,673.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,946.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at $69,667,053.30. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

International Bancshares Profile

IBOC opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

