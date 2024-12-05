Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.71. 306,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 347,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

