Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $50.32. 4,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

