Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $516.26 and last traded at $515.29, with a volume of 25064131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $509.74.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.58.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
