Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $516.26 and last traded at $515.29, with a volume of 25064131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $509.74.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

