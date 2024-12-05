Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.03 and traded as high as $15.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 123,020 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0855 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
