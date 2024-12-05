Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.03 and traded as high as $15.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 123,020 shares changing hands.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0855 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

