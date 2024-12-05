Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 7,100 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Fortinet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,008,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $448,549.74. This represents a 79.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,746,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

