Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

