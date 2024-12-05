Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNA opened at $362.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.89.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $2.14 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,940. This represents a 35.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $1,807,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,302.07. This represents a 36.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $7,898,701. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

