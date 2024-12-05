Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

