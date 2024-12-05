Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 58,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,032,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4089 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 36.82%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

