Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.32 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.2% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $221.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $249.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

