Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.60 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

