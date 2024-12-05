Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 31,439 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,439 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Kroger by 38.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 14.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 24.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. The trade was a 32.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.