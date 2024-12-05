Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,903 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,483% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 146.9 %

Protara Therapeutics stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 60,457,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,035. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.78. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TARA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Protara Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 36,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $68,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,194. This represents a 40.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 40.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.