iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,147,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,956 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $65,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

