iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $126.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.39 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

