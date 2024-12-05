iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after buying an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,673,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after buying an additional 72,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after buying an additional 44,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.